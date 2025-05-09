News by Kandiss Edwards Smokey Robinson Says He Is ‘Appalled’ By Sexual Assault Allegations Smokey Robinson speaks out after being accused of sexual assault by former housekeepers.







Motown icon Smokey Robinson has publicly expressed his feelings about a series of sexual assault and labor abuse allegations. The allegations are coupled with a $50 million civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Robinson issued a brief public comment in response to the $50 million lawsuit. In a phone interview with the Daily Mail, he stated, “I am appalled,” and declined to comment further.

Robinson’s legal team has framed the lawsuit as an “extortion attempt,” accusing the plaintiffs’ attorneys of orchestrating a campaign to pressure a settlement.

“As this case progresses, the evidence (the crucial element that guides us) will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon — $50 million, to be exact,” Christopher Frost, Robinson’s attorney, said in the statement.

The lawsuit names Robinson and his wife, Frances, as defendants. Four former housekeepers allege that Robinson sexually assaulted them between 2007 and 2024. They claim the assaults took place at his homes in California and Las Vegas. The women, identified as Jane Does, claim Robinson used his celebrity status to isolate, intimidate, and abuse them during their employment.

“As low-wage workers in vulnerable positions, they lacked the resources and options necessary to protect themselves from sexual assault throughout their tenure as employees for the Robinsons,” Jane Doe’s attorney, John Harris, said.

The lawsuit also accuses Frances Robinson of creating a hostile work environment, failing to intervene, and allegedly using racially insensitive language. The plaintiffs further allege unpaid wages and other labor violations.

As of May 8, no criminal charges have been filed, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has not opened a criminal investigation into the claims. Fear of retaliation, embarrassment, and immigration concerns were cited as factors in the plaintiff’s decision not to initially report the abuse. These are also stated as reasons that Jane Does have yet to file criminal charges.

RELATED CONTENT: Motown Icon Smokey Robinson Faces $50M Suit For Sexual Assault Accusations