Motown Icon Smokey Robinson Faces $50M Suit For Sexual Assault Accusations







Smokey Robinson and his wife, Frances Robinson, face a $50 million lawsuit from their former housekeepers. Four of the couple’s previous employees accuse the couple of sexual assault, labor violations, and creating a hostile work environment, TIME reported.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on May 6, alleges that Robinson repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted the women over a several years, spanning from 2007-2024. The plaintiffs are unnamed and referred to as Jane Does 1 through 4 in the suit. The Jane Does claim the assaults occurred at the Robinson’s residence in Chatsworth, California, and Las Vegas.

According to the complaint, the women allege that Robinson used his celebrity status to intimidate and control them. They said the “Cruisin” singer isolated them in areas of his homes without surveillance to commit the assaults. One plaintiff claims she was raped over 20 times.

Frances Robinson is also named in the lawsuit and is accused of labor violations. These include failure to pay minimum wage and fostering a hostile work environment. The plaintiffs allege that she used ethnically derogatory language and failed to intervene despite being aware of her husband’s misconduct.

The women’s attorney, John Harris, stated at a press conference that the plaintiffs delayed coming forward due to fear of retaliation, public embarrassment, and concerns over their immigration status.

“We believe that Mr. Robinson is a serial and sick rapist and must be stopped,” Harris said.

Harris also spoke about the emotional toll the ordeal has taken on the women. The fear of personal judgment from their families was also a reason for their silence.

“Having to tell their husband and children of these despicable actions left them filled with shame and embarrassment,” Harris said. “So, throughout their dreadful experiences with Mr. Robinson, all four women remained silent.”

As of now, no criminal charges have been filed. Representatives for the Robinsons have not publicly commented on the allegations. According to Harris, the women have not filed police reports due to aforementioned concerns. Yet, they believe justice is owed to them, and $50 million is an appropriate start.

