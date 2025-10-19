Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Millions Of Americans Could Lose Food Stamps In November As Government Shutdown Drags On The program currently does not have enough funding available to cover next month's payments.







As the government shutdown continues on another week, SNAP benefits, also known as the food stamp program, may be at risk.

According to CNN, The Supplemental Food Assistance program supplies around 42 million Americans with the crucial funding. However, the assistance may run out of funds to keep going next month with a spending deal still out of reach.

The Trump Administration has placed blame on congressional Democrats for the ongoing shutdown, using this looming assistance crisis to further criticize the lawmakers. A Trump official confirmed on X that the program could end on Nov. 1, alleging that Democrats are willing to sacrifice the assistance program for their “political agenda” toward healthcare.

“Because of the Democrat shutdown, there are not enough funds to provide SNAP for 40 million Americans come Nov 1. Democrats are putting free healthcare for illegal aliens and their political agenda ahead of food security for American families. Shameful,” wrote U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

On the other hand, Democrats reject this accusation, stating that Republican lawmakers have stalled negotiations, particularly over healthcare. A primary issue includes the extension of Obamacare-era premium subsidies.

While the food stamp program has a contingency fund, currently holding $6 billion, it is not enough to suffice its November funding allocation of $8 billion. Participants receive an average monthly benefits of $188 to cover groceries and feed their families. The news also follows updated regulations regarding eligibility, with new work requirements impacting able-bodied adults.

While the USDA does have additional funding available in cases such as these, the federal agency has refused to say if it will use this money to fill the gap. When prompted by reporters, a senior USDA official reiterated Rollins’ statement about the initial contingency fund’s expected depletion.

In light of this, some states have already stopped accepting new food stamp applications, especially as it would require the rollout of partial payments for October. Another food program, WIC, which supports mothers and young children, is also at risk of not making payments next month.

Other politicians, such as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, slammed the Trump administration for laying blame on Democrats and not using their power to sustain this vital program. The Democratic governor released a statement calling the choice to not use the additional funding available as a “deliberate” choice to keep food off of families’ tables.

“This is a deliberate and unprecedented decision intended to inflict pain on millions of hardworking American families — the federal government should instead do everything in its power to prioritize our most vulnerable and make funding available for this critical program,” Hochul, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday.

The news is especially alarming as the U.S. heads toward the holiday season, particularly Thanksgiving, with many SNAP enrollees relying on the funding to have these holiday meals.

