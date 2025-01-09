News by Kandiss Edwards SNAP Increases Income Eligibility Requirements More Americans will qualify for SNAP benefits as income requirements increase.







The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has slightly increased its income eligibility limits.

The 2025 guidance, released by the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service, was adjusted based on national poverty levels. The program helps individuals and families living at or below the poverty line. The amount of aid provided depends on income, location, and household size.

2025 (NET) Income requirements:

Single-person household:

$1,255 – 48 states, District of Columbia, Guam, and the Virgin Islands

$1,568 – Alaska

$1,443 – Hawaii

Two-person household:

$1,704 – 48 states, District of Columbia, Guam, and the Virgin Islands

$2,129 – Alaska

$1,959 -Hawaii

Three-person household:

$2,152 – 48 states, District of Columbia, Guam, and the Virgin Islands

$2,690 – Alaska

$2,475 – Hawaii

The increase in food benefits comes at a crucial time for American citizens. According to the Inflation Calculator, the current inflation rate for goods and services is 2.7%, a 0.1% increase from 2023.

In October 2024, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that hackers had stolen Georgia’s SNAP food benefits. Many recipients have reported not receiving their monthly allotments of funds. Following an investigation by the local USDA, it was revealed that hackers had been obtaining benefit information through a phone scam.

One Georgia resident shared the hardship of not receiving her benefits and the strain it placed on her family.

“Children hungry,” Branaita Jones, a SNAP recipient, told the outlet. “I want to cry so bad. It hurt my feelings so bad when they took my stamps.”

DHS Commissioner Candice Broc said the scam had been ongoing. Initially reported in January 2023, Georgia’s Department of Human Services (DHS) issued an advisory to beneficiaries after receiving multiple reports of criminals using fraudulent text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and PINs to steal SNAP benefits.

Because the federal government partially funds SNAP benefits, Georgia sought and received approval to replace the stolen benefits, which was announced in October 2023. As recipients’ accounts are being restored, the increase in SNAP benefits will offer relief to many.

