Government Bans SNAP Recipients From Buying Soda And Candy In 3 States Idaho, Arkansas and Utah are now allowed to ban the purchase of soda, sugary drinks and junk food using SNAP benefits.







Three states requested waivers from the federal government to ban the purchase of sugary drinks and snacks from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The Trump administration approved the request.

Idaho, Arkansas, and Utah are now allowed to ban the purchase of soda, sugary drinks, and junk food using SNAP benefits. On June 10, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signed amendments to the definition of food under SNAP. Each state requested different prohibitions. Idaho requests a ban on soda and candy. Additionally, Arkansas is asking for a ban on soda, low and no-calorie soda, fruit, and vegetable drinks with less than 50% natural juice. Utah is only requesting a waiver for soft drinks.

Echoing President Trump, Rollins stated the signing of these waivers will “Make America Healthy Again.” Secretary Kennedy admonished the current system that allows the purchases with “taxpayer dollars.”

“Thank you to the governors of Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho, Utah, Iowa, and Nebraska for their bold leadership and unwavering commitment to Make America Healthy Again,” Secretary Kennedy said in a statement. “I call on every governor in the nation to submit a SNAP waiver to eliminate sugary drinks—taxpayer dollars should never bankroll products that fuel the chronic disease epidemic.”

Beyond limiting SNAP choices, Kennedy and Rollins have a larger vision. In a statement, Rollins discussed the struggling agricultural community. She vows “much-needed” reform to the SNAP industry.

Rollins invites ” State, territory, and tribal leader in the nation to participate in our “Laboratories of Innovation” initiative to serve as policy incubators and bring greater efficiency to government programs. We encourage you to propose bold ideas to address challenges that have long plagued our nation, particularly rural communities.”

This is not the first exclusion to SNAP benefits. Recipients are currently barred from purchasing alcohol, tobacco, hot and prepared foods, and personal care products. Changes to the program for Arkansas go into effect July 1, 2026. Idaho’s amendment will be active on January 1, 2026.

