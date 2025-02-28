News by Kandiss Edwards OH, SNAP! Conservative Pundit Learns Most Food Stamp Recipients Are White Even when credible data were presented to him, Nick Adams didn't waiver.







A social media post sparked controversy after revealing that the majority of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are white.

Conservative political commentator Nick Adams posted on X criticizing SNAP recipients, using stereotypes often directed at Black people to express his disdain.

“If you can pay $175 to get your nails done and $250 for sneakers, then MY tax dollars shouldn’t be paying for your food stamps,” he wrote.

If you can pay $175 to get your nails done and $250 for sneakers, then MY tax dollars shouldn't be paying for your food stamps. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 26, 2025

One user called Adams’ post a “dog whistle,” a term used to describe coded language that conveys a message about race without explicitly stating it. The post insinuated that Adams lacked the courage to directly say “Black people.”



This class is what you call a dog whistle. A dog whistle is a way of talking about race without explicitly using racial language. It is a communication technique for those who are afraid to “say it with their chest” and stand on their beliefs. https://t.co/HFcW164An4 — CJ Appleton (@cj_appleton) February 27, 2025

Others pointed out data to rebut and add context to the conversation. According to Pew Research, 62.7% of SNAP recipients are white. The only ethnic group with a higher percentage of its total population receiving benefits is Native Americans, at 87.8%.

Another user questioned the intent behind Adams’ post.

Who are you directing this comment at exactly? Because I'm sensing the undertones….and we all know who receives government aid the most out of everybody. And it ain't black people. https://t.co/S1PQeNm8Sn — Jacqualine ❤️ (@JaeHasABlackJob) February 27, 2025

Some users supported the Australian’s stance, expanding on his comments by mentioning other expenses.

Amen. And don’t forget the $8 Starbucks and $1200 iPhone https://t.co/azcmojXu12 — KirkbeatsCallahan (@KirkNCallahan1) February 26, 2025

However, many others criticized the lack of empathy in Adams’s remarks. Some questioned why receiving assistance should determine whether someone can have nice clothing, accessories, or quality food.

Poor people shouldn’t buy “junk food”, steak, seafood on food stamps, can’t have nice shoes or nails. Wtfff do yall want them to have?!?? Bffr https://t.co/Pw6Ns8iF1g — Samuel (@sneakerheadsum) February 26, 2025

Adams doubled down, again using dog whistles to reinforce his point.

The fact remains that benefits for many low-income Americans are at stake in the current Trump administration. Adams and other conservatives have employed racist tropes as a tactic to turn the majority of Americans against public assistance. However, evidence shows that the stereotype of the so-called “welfare queen” indulging in luxury items like crab legs is inaccurate. It is also counterproductive to the 62.7% of white citizens who rely on these programs.

