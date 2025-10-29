News by Mitti Hicks A List of Resources For Federal Furloughed Workers, SNAP Recipients Amid Shutdown “One out of every eight people utilizes SNAP benefits, and one out of every five children receives SNAP," MomsRising CEO and Senior Vice President Monifa Bandele tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.







As furloughed workers go a month without pay amid the government shutdown, another crisis is brewing: the 42 million Americans who rely on assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could struggle to put food on the table.

“One out of every eight people utilizes SNAP benefits, and one out of every five children receives SNAP,” Monifa Bandele, CEO and senior vice president of MomsRising, tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

She adds that this represents “16 million children, 8 million adults that are 65 and older, and 4 million people [living] with disabilities.”

The halt in food assistance comes as Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to point the finger at each other over the government shutdown, which is now the second-longest in U.S. history. Making matters worse, President Donald Trump says his administration has no plans to tap a $6 billion contingency fund to keep benefits flowing. Benefits are set to expire on Nov. 1.

“Right now, we have an action that’s circulating across the country, which is to tell our members, their families, and neighbors to call Congress and tell them to use the contingency carryover funds to keep SNAP running through November. The USDA has the authority to use the contingency funds, but right now, they’re refusing to.”

As organizations like MomsRising continue to organize and pressure Congress to reopen the government, here’s a list of resources for SNAP recipients and federal furloughed workers.

Food Resources For SNAP Recipients

The impact on SNAP recipients may vary by state, with some jurisdictions offering assistance. The best thing to do at this time is to contact your state’s Department of Human Services to see if there are any state-specific assistance plans.

In California, the state with the largest number of SNAP recipients, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is fast-tracking $80 million in funding for food banks. The National Guard could be used to distribute food to those in need.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced similar plans.

For New Yorkers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said $30 million in state funds will support over 16 million meals. In Louisiana, Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency and said the state will continue paying SNAP benefits with state funds through Nov. 4.

SNAP recipients should also reach out to local food banks, pantries, and religious institutions to see how they can help.

Financial Resources For Furloughed Workers

Chase Bank

Chase announced that people concerned about making their Chase mortgage, credit card, auto, or business loan payment, or who have questions about their Chase checking or savings account, should call the special care line at 1-800-254-7713 to discuss their accounts and available options.

Congressional Federal Credit Union

The Congressional Federal Credit Union is offering members a “Relief Line of Credit” with an initial APR of 0.00% during the 60-day draw period, then 4.00% thereafter. The credit union says it would also consider increasing credit lines, deferring payments on existing loans, waiving certain penalties, and more.

For more information on its Relief Line of Credit or any of its assistance programs, contact Member Service Representatives at 800-491-2328 or stop by one of our branch locations.

Interior Federal Credit Union

The Interior Federal Credit Union is offering a $10,000 loan at 5.50% APR to people affected by the shutdown.

Effective Oct. 15, the credit union is also offering penalty-free withdrawals and a “no-fee, skip a pay” program for personal lines of credit, signature loans, and auto loans.

Navy Federal Credit Union

Eligible Navy Federal members impacted by paycheck disruptions can enroll in the credit union’s Paycheck Assistance Program. There’s also a 0% APR loan during the government shutdown that members can apply for.

U.S. Bank

Customers with U.S. Bank have a few options, including mortgage assistance programs, such as forbearance and deferred payment plans. For other types of financial assistance, such as flexible payment plans or fee waivers, call 888.287.7817

USAA

USAA has a no-interest loan to eligible members. This loan provides members with repayment options of 60 to 90 days to allow them more time to ease back into their day-to-day finances. You can learn more here.

Resources For Utilities

According to the organization, For Public Service, some utility companies are offering assistance.

