Sneaker Retailer Launches 'We All Eat' Initiative to Combat Hunger in US

Today, leading sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES will launch “We All Eat,” an initiative created to tackle the problem of food deserts throughout the United States.

Joining forces with local organizations, “We All Eat” will provide capital support, operational manpower, and innovation solutions to address the lack of healthy food options in communities throughout the country. As part of the initiative, the brand has partnered with Dion’s Chicago Dream and CookUnity to provide fresh produce and nutritious meals to those in need.

We All Eat | SNIPES x Dion’s Chicago Dream

As the first “We All Eat” initiative, SNIPES has partnered with Dion’s Chicago Dream, an organization established to create financial, physical, and emotional stability for Chicago’s residents by combating hunger. The SNIPES x Dion’s Chicago Dream partnership is designed to combat food insecurity in 24 Chicago neighborhoods with a goal of feeding 10,000 Chicago residents each week. Running each week for three months in the first iteration, SNIPES and Dion’s Chicago Dream will serve fresh produce otherwise difficult to come by in those 24 Windy City neighborhoods.

The SNIPES x Dion’s Chicago Dream “We All Eat” initiative will provide a week’s worth of brand-new produce to households every week, moving the recipients from food insecure, to food secure. Dion’s Chicago Dream currently provides more than 11,000 pounds of fresh produce to 1,300 residents per week. With the help of SNIPES, the organization will set a goal of feeding 10,000 residents each week.

We All Eat | SNIPES x CookUnity

SNIPES has also partnered with CookUnity, a national chef-collective that aims to share healthy meals beyond the restaurant. This holiday season, SNIPES and CookUnity will provide nutritious meals to people in need around the United States. Each week, residents in communities throughout the country will receive high-quality, chef-inspired meals created by Ahktar Nawab, chef and owner of Alta Calidad and Alta Calidad Taqueria in New York, and Otra Vez in New Orleans.

Kicking off in November and running for three months in this first round, SNIPES and CookUnity will deliver 600 meals per week to residents in Newark, Atlanta, and Brooklyn. To amplify this initiative, SNIPES and CookUnity have partnered with the following civic organizations in each market: