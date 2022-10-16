Snoop Come Get Ya Girl! Martha Stewart Has Internet Buzzing With Topless Thirst Trap Video

Culinary connoisseur Martha Stewart is known for her fanciful tutorials decorating during the holidays, making meticulous crafts, and curating delectable cuisines. But it’s her cringy viral ad that has social media stewing.

Stewart went viral this past weekend wearing a mere Green Mountain Coffee apron — and nothing more — while promoting pumpkin spice since it’s that time of the season. Although the video was released in September, it gained traction Oct. 14 with Stewart appearing to go naked under her apron while being sure to emphasize that she’s wearing nothing.

“I’m just enjoying the natural flavor of pumpkin spice from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, and nothing else, literally,” Stewart said.

“Just look at this…a thing of natural beauty,” she continues. “No, no, not me. My Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice coffee. It’s made with natural flavors, that means they stripped away the artificial and left nothing but goodness.”

Stewart is also well-known for having a fast friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg. And many are crediting Snoop for Stewart’s new edgy persona.

Snoop Dogg should be awarded a presidential medal of honor for spearheading Martha Stewart’s new image https://t.co/O8YvY4mDuP — Noah’s Ark That Back (@NoahsArkDatBack) October 15, 2022

How high did Snoop Dogg have to get Martha Stewart to have her out here filming commercials in nothing but an apron? 🤨 — Jace Parker Davidson (@xxVitaminDxx) October 15, 2022

Where’s the link. Martha Stewart out here wildin. I know snoop dogg is behind this 😂😂😂 https://t.co/OhYfjjFSAq — Miggs 🤷🏻‍♂️🐉 (@MiggsBeSaiyan) October 15, 2022

Stewart is quite a saucy lady at 81 and it looks like she is enjoying her senior years and won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

In fact, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters enlisted the elder to actually appeal to a younger audience. Stewart has some 3.4 million Twitter followers and has harnessed a 1.7 million Instagram following too.

“Our objective is to recruit new, younger Green Mountain Coffee Roasters consumers while driving existing fans to continue to purchase,” said Phil Drapeau, svp of coffee marketing at Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, according to Digiday.

“Green Mountain found a way to cut through the ubiquity of pumpkin spice latte season,” said Colton Morris, senior planner, insights and action at Mediahub, a global media planning and buying agency. “The campaign made waves while playing to the strength of the product line, so no matter which way you cut it, the conversation comes back to natural.”

Ice Cube partnered with Green Mountain Coffee too.

Do your thang Martha!