Snoop Dogg And Master P Being Forced To Rename Their Cereal, ‘Snoop Loopz’

Rappers Snoop Dogg and Master P are looking for a new name for their breakfast cereal, Snoop Loopz, according to a post shared on Instagram on Dec. 9. Both rappers shared the post about their cereal’s name being blocked by a giant in the industry.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, Jr., and Master P, whose full name is Percy Robert Miller Sr., said the cereal’s name was being blocked by another cereal company.

Miller said, “Snoop, you know when you’re doin’ something good…” “The devil gotta show up,” replied Broadus.

Broadus and Miller did not name the brand blocking Snoop Loopz, but they both noted the company was afraid of their mission to bring diversity to the industry.

“So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s that’s my name. We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry, we did it with hard work and integrity.”

“I know they’re uncomfortable and scared. But our mission is to build diversity and economic empowerment,” read the post. “Times have changed. There’s enough room for all of us to be successful. This is bigger than us, we are fighting for the next generation of entrepreneurs. We’re no longer just being consumers, we’re educating the culture building our own brands, and passing down generational wealth. Broadus Foods is all about helping the community. It’s official we’re taking over the breakfast foods industry.”

At one point in the video after Miller said the cereal’s name was being blocked, Broadus had jokes.

“Why, Man? My name is Snoop and I been in the loop!”

The rappers also asked their fans what they thought the new name should be.

“They can’t stop us. It’s David versus Goliath. @masterp and I got the slingshot. This is a minor setback for a major comeback. #GodsPlan What do YOU think we should name our new cereal?”

Broadus also shared a video on Instagram of fans coming up with new names for the cereal. Names such as Snoop Doggz, Snoopy Loopz Dogg and Calvin Crunch were among those suggested.

“Salute to the customers & fans for coming up with some great names for the cereal. #Cereal name challenge, post yours now! @masterp.”

Broadus and Miller announced the new cereal back in August and said a donation for each purchase would be given to a charity.