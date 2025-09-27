Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Snoop Dogg To Perform At Australian Football League Grand Final After fans questioned the CEO's choice in entertainment, Andrew Dillon said, 'I've always been confident that he'd put on a show, but even more confident now.'







After the Australian Football League (AFL) announced that Snoop Dogg would perform as the Grand Final headliner, there were murmurs about the rap legend’s past use of misogynistic and offensive lyrics.

But AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon did not budge on his choice, and the 53-year-old California rapper to is slated to take the field Friday, Sept. 26.

Although the league did not make the entertainer available for an all-in media conference, like they did for past performers such as Katy Perry and Robbie Williams, the Doggfather did comment on the upcoming appearance in an on-stage interview.

“I’m expecting the crowd to be crazy, I know what this means,” he said. “I’ve been coming to this country for years, and I understand what this game is and what it means. I know that it’s not just a sport, it’s a way of life. I know it’s not just a team or club, it’s part of your DNA, so I understand what is at stake. I’m here to do my part and to bring what I bring to the table.”

The “Gin & Juice” lyricist is expected to have some special guests on stage with him, including Australian artists Vera Blue, Tash Sultana, Baker Boy, and footy anthems man Mike Brady.

Meanwhile, Dillon reassured the media that Snoop would be the perfect fit when he hit the stage Down Under.

“I’ve been really confident with the choice of Snoop,” he said. “He’s performed at the Olympics, he’s performed at a Super Bowl, and he’ll suit our stage. I’ve always been confident that he’d put on a show, but even more confident now.”

The Geelong Cats will be facing the Brisbane Lions for the championship.

