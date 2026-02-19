Snoop Repays Italian Restaurateur With 5 Tix To Olympics After Credit Card Blunder

What we thought would be impossible happened at a restaurant in Milan when recording artist Snoop Dogg’s credit card was declined after he went in for a bite to eat. Since the owners allowed the Doggystyle rapper to get the meal free of charge, due to the mishap, the California rapper rewarded them with five complimentary tickets to the snowboarding finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The New York Post reported that the 54-year-old entertainment legend had stopped at a restaurant named Cronox in Livigno, Italy. Snoop ordered a cheeseburger, chicken wings, chicken nuggets, and French fries.

When he presented his credit card to the cashier, it was reportedly declined, but the owners allowed him to get the meal, without having to pay for it.

The daughter of the owners of Cronox, Sofia Valmadre, spoke about the incident and told the media what Snoop did in appreciation of getting the meal from the restaurant, acknowledging receiving free tickets for the Olympic event.

“He sent his staffer to take it and pay, but they couldn’t pay. I don’t know why, it wasn’t going,” Valmadre said. “So my mother told him that it was OK. Today, he sent us five tickets to see the final.”

After Snoop Dogg’s credit card didn’t go through on a takeout order in Livigno during the Winter Olympics, he paid the next day and gifted the restaurant owners five tickets to the men’s snowboard halfpipe final. pic.twitter.com/nS4H99M2ox — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 15, 2026

Snoop is working at the Winter Olympics, serving in dual roles as Team USA’s first honorary coach for the 2026 Winter Olympics and as an analyst for NBC. As an honorary coach, which is a voluntary position, his job is to help celebrate and support athletes from his home country when they are not competing.

The 2026 Winter Olympics, dubbed Milano Cortina 2026, are taking place in Italy. They started Feb. 6 and will end Feb. 22. Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are co-hosting the games.

