Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Snoop Dogg To Appear At First Swansea City Game As Minority Owner 'I know it has been a long time coming, but I cannot wait to finally make my first visit to Swansea City and be among all the YJBs for our game against Preston,'







Snoop Dogg became a minority owner of Swansea City, a Welsh soccer team in the Premier League, and will celebrate the team by making an appearance at its home fixture against Preston North End on Feb. 24.

The team announced that the popular entertainer will be in town to make his first official visit since becoming a minority owner of the franchise. He said he is excited to join the team’s fans later this month.

🐾 @SnoopDogg will be making his first visit to the https://t.co/3tesyKW9Jt Stadium for our fixture against Preston North End on Tuesday, February 24.



More info 👉 https://t.co/Rfke0bHv3X

🎟️👉 https://t.co/Q4VBaVm5H8 pic.twitter.com/e7kyaGiWj2 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 10, 2026

“I know it has been a long time coming, but I cannot wait to finally make my first visit to Swansea City and be among all the YJBs for our game against Preston,” said Snoop in a written statement. “From the moment we talked about me becoming an owner, I have been looking forward to the chance to be with you all at the Swansea.com Stadium. I have heard so many great things about the atmosphere, especially when we play under the lights. When I watched the Wrexham game, where we showed we are the capital of Welsh football, the noise in the stadium sounded incredible even from over 5,000 miles away. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The “Gin and Juice” rapper will also appear pitchside (along the soccer field) before the game (similar to a football tailgate, which happens outside of the stadium) to lead fans of the team before the actual game.

There are plans for Snoop to visit the local community to meet supporters and experience the city and region firsthand.

Last year, Snoop appeared in a video promoting the Welsh team’s new home kit (uniform) for the 2025-26 season.

At the time of Snoop’s announcement as a minority soccer team owner, he said, “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City. The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me. I’m proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club, and I look forward to getting to know all my YJBS (Your Jack Benefits program members of the team).”

