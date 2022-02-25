Albums From Tupac and Dr. Dre Not Included in Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records Deal

Snoop Dogg‘s recent acquisition of Death Row won’t include some major albums from the catalog.

According to Complex, albums from Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre are not included in the recent purchase of the Death Row label by Snoop Dogg. Shakur’s albums All Eyez On Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory are “no longer on the label” as of last month. Also, The Chronic by Dr. Dre is not included but is reportedly slated to be back on the label as early as next year.

According to a report by Billboard, sources claim those albums are still “being negotiated.” So, technically, the Tupac albums are still in possession of the MNRK Music Group and investment firm Blackstone.

Two weeks ago, Blackstone announced the iconic “Gin & Juice” rapper had acquired the Death Row Records brand and name from MNRK Music Group. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Snoop’s latest project, “B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row),” was just released February 11.

Snoop Dogg wants to convert Death Row Records into the first NFT record label.

According to Fortune, the “What’s My Name?” rapper announced the plan during a discussion on Clubhouse. Snoop began his music career recording for Death Row Records, started by Dr. Dre and Suge Knight.

“Death Row will be an NFT label,” said Snoop.

“We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent to be major, we want to be the first major in the metaverse.”

Snoop is no stranger to the NFT game. In September, he disclosed that he had been compiling the digital tokens under the alias Cozomo de’ Medici. Snoop amassed approximately $17 million in NFT holdings.

Snoop was a featured artist at Super Bowl’s halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak.