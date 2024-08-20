Entrepreneurship by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Snoop Dogg Releases 2 New Flavors To Celebrate First Anniversary Of Dr. Bombay Ice Cream Baked Blueberry Muffin and Peanut Butter Jelly Time are just the latest flavors in Snoop's ice cream line.







Snoop Dogg has been seemingly everywhere, even appearing at the Olympics in Paris this summer. Right before he embarked on doing his thing at the Olympics, the rapping entrepreneur celebrated the first anniversary of his Dr. Bombay Ice Cream products by introducing two new flavors, Baked Blueberry Muffin and Peanut Butter Jelly Time.

The ice cream line is available at Walmart and debuted July 2023, and expanded to many other retailers, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Kroger, Ralphs Market, ShopRite, Winn Dixie, City Market, Dillons, Pavilions, Star Market, Northgate Market, Cardenas Markets, and various other retailers.

The latest flavors were released to coincide with National Ice Cream Day on July 21 (the third Sunday every year in July):

Baked Blueberry Muffin : A throwback flavor that transports you to grandma’s kitchen. The Baked Blueberry muffin is a mouthwatering creation that ignites your taste buds with cinnamon sugar ice cream, crispy, crunchy streusel, and decadent blueberry jam swirls. Baked Blueberry was inspired by Cordell Broadus , Snoop Dogg’s son and business partner.





Earlier this year, Dr. Bombay dropped another new flavor, Strawberry Cream Dream.

When the ice cream company launched last year, Snoop, in a written statement, said, “Ice cream is more than just a snack to me; it’s a way to chill, relax, and get happy. That’s exactly what I want Dr. Bombay Ice Cream to do—bring a smile to your face and ease your mind. I’ve poured my heart and soul into perfecting these first seven flavors, and I can’t wait for my fans and the world to experience what I’ve created. Fans will also notice that my sidekick, Dr. Bombay, is the name, face, and persona of this brand. That’s because he’s like a son to me, and you always want your kids to be more successful than you are. That’s my goal in building this lifestyle brand –- starting with ice cream.”

