Snoop Dogg Promotes Swansea City, Sparking Premier League Investment Rumors

Is California rapper Snoop Dogg involved with Swansea City from the Premier League?

The “Gin N Juice” rapper appeared in a video clip for the Welsh team from the Premier League promoting a new home kit (uniform) for the upcoming 2025-26 season. In the video, Snoop acknowledges the team as he announces the new jerseys to his followers.

“Hail to Wales and to Swansea City. It’s your boy, big Snoop Dogg. Coming to a hood near you. Oh yeah, these are the new jerseys.”

Sports Illustrated reported that the team seemingly posted the video as a reaction to one of their competitors, Wrexham, which posted a social media video featuring one of the team’s owners, actor Ryan Reynolds, as he promotes the franchise.

In the photo, Reynolds quips that the dog is not included, which seemingly led the Swansea City franchise to post the image below with the caption stating, “Dogg included @SnoopDogg,” referencing the popular rapper.

With Snoop’s involvement in the current promotion, there is speculation that he may already be or may become an investor in Swansea City. He would be joining a list of American celebrities who have already invested in teams in the Premier League. The aforementioned Reynolds and actor Rob McElhenney are already invested in Wrexham. Former NFL Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady has ownership in Birmingham City, while former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt is a part-owner in Burnley.

Snoop Dogg has been expanding his international empire lately, reportedly planning to open a pop-up burger spot at the home of the Scottish Premiership team, Celtic, at Celtic Park, a sports stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

