Guest Analyst Snoop Dogg Hilariously Calls NBA Game

Snoop Dogg has once again show why he is so loved after appearing on a recent Los Angeles Clippers-Golden State Warriors NBA broadcast on NBC’s Peacock.

The “Gin & Juice” recording artist, who will helm the microphone at the upcoming Winter Olympics, is known for his slick soliloquies and captivating lyrics. After more than 30 years as a recording artist, Snoop has proven he hasn’t lost a step; in fact, it seems he’s kicked up a few new tricks.

When NBC Sports announced that Snoop would be an analyst for the second half of the Jan. 5 game, alongside analysts Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon, fans geared up. And the man did not disappoint!

Fans reacted to Snoop’s commentary, which was delivered with the rapper’s typical swag. Among the highlights: Snoop’s reaction to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr, a University of Arizona alumnus, being ejected after an emotional outburst toward the referees.

“Back him up, back him up, GP [Gary Payton II, Warriors guard], back him up, Steve,” Snoop shouted. “Steve bangin’ Inglewood right now. Inglewood, G. Steve. You in Inglewood, Steve. The Arizona Wildcat that came out,” with the ‘Murder Was the Case’ emcee growling to add emphasis, as the analysts laughed at Snoop’s reaction.

Snoop Dogg announcing Steve Kerr's ejection is hilarious. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bL9AP8X3R5 — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) January 6, 2026

Some X users appreciated the way Snoop handled the ejection.

Turn off the video and still Snoop will be able to visualize you everything, need more of him in such games — Itachi🎒⚙️ (@Itachi_On_Chain) January 6, 2026

Snoop dog is hilarious period — Sara Boychuk 🏔❄️ (@Saraboychuk_) January 6, 2026

I think we’ve probably entered the era where Snoop should be a full time announcer somewhere 😂 — Stro Studios (@StroStudios) January 6, 2026

I stayed up late to watch this broadcast and I have zero regrets. PERFECTION. Cookies and cream! — Thea Camille | 🪩 NYC & Inspired Travel 💸 (@TheaCamilleXO) January 6, 2026

In February, Snoop will have his hands full. He was recently announced as the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC)’s first-ever honorary coach, a voluntary position to help celebrate and support athletes when they are not competing. Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are co-hosting the games.

The 2026 Winter Olympics, dubbed Milano Cortina 2026, are taking place in Italy, starting Feb. 6. Snoop will also be behind the mic to provide coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics for the Peacock Network.

