Martha Stewart Joins Best Buddy Snoop Dogg As Minority Owner Of Swansea City AFC

California recording artist Snoop Dogg has been involved with Swansea City soccer club since he appeared in a team promotion in July, and now one of his best buddies, Martha Stewart, has become an investor, joining him as a minority owner.

As the year comes to a close, Swansea City AFC announced that Stewart is officially among the minority owners of the franchise. As Stewart was in attendance at a recent game, the team stated she was there as a guest, but they announced her role in an official capacity.

“Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg, and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest. But we are delighted to confirm that Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club. We are very excited to welcome Martha on board, and we know experiencing Friday night’s game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation for being part of Swansea City.”

Snoop became a minority owner of the team after unveiling the team’s newest home kit earlier this summer, fueling speculation that he was part of the franchise.

At the time of Snoop’s announcement as a minority soccer team owner, he said, “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City. The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me. I’m proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club, and I look forward to getting to know all my YJBS.”

The news comes less than a week after the team introduced a new clothing line in a collaboration with Legends and Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records. The Legends x Swansea City x Death Row Records new collection features limited-edition items, including hoodies, T-shirts, quarter-zips, and joggers. Each piece of merchandise will be embedded with Swansea’s badge, Death Row’s iconography, and Legends’ athleisure wear.

The soccer team’s merchandise was recently made available online on Dec. 19, and the franchise suggests that if you want to get your hands on some of the items, you should act fast, as the limited items won’t be restocked.

