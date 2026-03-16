Snoop Dogg Hits A Legal Roadblock: Breaking Down The “Smoke Weed Everyday” Trademark Refusal

By Caleb L. Green

Few artists have shaped modern culture the way Snoop Dogg has. His influence spans music, media, and the cannabis industry, where he has become one of the most recognizable business figures in the world. It made perfect sense that his company, DR ETC HOLDCO LLC, recently sought federal trademark protection for the phrase “SMOKE WEED EVERYDAY,” a line that has lived rent-free in hip-hop history since “The Next Episode.”

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), however, was not impressed. In a detailed Office Action issued on March 10, 2026, the USPTO refused the application on two major grounds, each rooted in established trademark doctrine and the limits of federal cannabis regulation.

But understanding why the refusal occurred requires stepping back to examine what Snoop’s team applied for. The trademark application covered a broad mix of goods and services, including retail and online store services offering cannabis products, hemp-derived goods, aromatherapy items, brownies, cookies, gummies, oils, and even goods connected to psychedelic-assisted therapy.

The first problem for the USPTO was the phrase itself. In the office action refusal, the USPTO explained that “SMOKE WEED EVERYDAY” is not viewed by the public as a trademark at all, but as a common expression. The examiner pointed to widespread marketplace evidence showing the phrase appearing on Amazon, Redbubble, and similar platforms across a variety of sellers. The legal standard is straightforward: a trademark must tell consumers that a product comes from one particular source. According to the USPTO, this phrase functions instead as a widely used slogan or message associated with cannabis culture, not with any one company. Because the phrase is already in heavy circulation and used by many unrelated sellers, the examiner concluded that consumers would not perceive it as identifying goods from Snoop’s company.

The USPTO’s refusal referenced prior decisions involving messages such as “EVERYBODY VS RACISM” and “NO MORE RINOS,” where applicants were also denied protection because the wording was used widely in public discourse rather than as a brand identifier. The refusal emphasized that when a phrase becomes too common, the USPTO cannot grant exclusive rights to it to any one person or company. Attempts to overcome this kind of refusal by proving acquired distinctiveness, moving to the Supplemental Register, or submitting different specimens are not permitted. The examiner made that point clearly.

If that refusal alone did not stop the application in its tracks, the second one certainly did. A significant portion of the goods and services listed in the application was subject to federal cannabis restrictions under the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The USPTO explained that certain items in the application—particularly the consumable products like brownies, cookies, gummies, and other ingestible goods containing Delta9 THC—are considered “adulterated foods” under federal law. The FDA has repeatedly stated that, aside from a few specific hempseed derivatives, it has not recognized cannabis or cannabis-derived ingredients as generally safe food additives. As a result, introducing these products into interstate commerce remains unlawful under the FDCA, which in turn means that no valid federal trademark rights can arise from their sale.

The USPTO’s reasoning follows longstanding policy: if the use of a mark in commerce would itself violate federal law, the application must be refused. The refusal cited not only the FDCA but also recent USPTO and Trademark Trial and Appeal Board decisions that reinforce this rule. Even though many states have liberal cannabis laws, federal trademark protection remains tied to compliance with federal statutes, not state-level legalization. For cannabis entrepreneurs, this remains one of the most significant structural barriers to brand protection.

Despite the two refusals, Snoop’s application is not beyond saving, although the path forward is narrow. The USPTO suggested that the applicant could amend the goods and services to remove items that violate federal law. It also recommended clarifying certain descriptions, such as narrowing “cannabis products” to specify precisely which lawful hemp-derived goods are being offered. The examiner noted that “essential oils,” as listed, were too broad because they could encompass ingestible items, which again would fall under federal restrictions. Properly limiting the identification to non-ingestible, non-therapeutic, cosmetic, or smoking-related oils could help salvage portions of the application.

Snoop’s team could also choose to remove the consumable goods entirely and refocus the application on areas that do not trigger FDCA problems. Many cannabis-adjacent brands instead pursue trademark protection for media, entertainment, apparel, and lifestyle services, which remain a lawful basis for federal registration. Filing a trademark application in those categories might provide a clearer path to protecting the phrase in other contexts, even if it cannot be directly tied to ingestible THC products.

For Black founders, creatives, and cannabis entrepreneurs, the lessons from this refusal extend far beyond celebrity branding. First, popular expressions—even culturally iconic ones—are extremely difficult to claim as trademarks if the public already uses them freely. A phrase that feels integral to your brand may be impossible to monopolize if it has already entered everyday language. Second, the cannabis industry still operates within a complex legal patchwork where federal trademark law moves at a slower pace than culture or state regulation. Even the biggest names face the same federal barriers as smaller players.

Finally, the wording of your goods and services in a trademark application matters more than many people realize. One impermissible item can jeopardize an entire filing. The most effective protection strategies often involve a layered approach: securing your company name, distinctive logos, unique taglines, and the non-restricted parts of your brand ecosystem while monitoring the regulatory landscape for future opportunities.

Snoop Dogg has succeeded over the decades because he understands how to evolve with the times while staying rooted in authenticity. His trademark challenges here are not so much setbacks as reflections of how federal law continues to lag behind cultural and economic reality. For now, the phrase “SMOKE WEED EVERYDAY” may remain in the public domain, but the broader takeaway is clear. Anyone building within cannabis, culture, or lifestyle branding needs a smart, forward-thinking trademark strategy that respects both where the law is and where it is heading.

RELATED CONTENT: Organizers Claim Target Boycott Continues Despite Claims It Ended, Pastor Jamal Bryant To Address Backlash