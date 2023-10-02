Snoop Dogg Severs Ties With Coffee Company Months After Launch

In March, Snoop Dogg announced his partnership with Michael Riady to launch INDOxyz, “a premium lifestyle coffee brand created for and inspired by the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.”

Now, reports the New York Post’s Page Six, Snoop is no longer involved in the business.

Sources tell Page Six the company only lasted two months as Snoop left the partnership after the brand’s president Elbert Song informed the board of alleged problems regarding Riady’s management. Snoop supposedly had his legal team investigate the matter before deciding to leave.

“It took 16 days to do their investigation… Snoop and his team left the company, dropping all ownership and stake in the company… and they did not offer a reason,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Song also vacated his position with INDOyxz and told Page Six, “Working with Snoop and his incredible team on the launch of Indo was an amazing experience. I’m disappointed to see that journey end, but am excited to support a new venture, Flowin Coffee with female founder Tamie Tran.”

According to a sourc, Riady has told friends that the dissolution of the partnership with Snoop was due to a disagreement over music. “He’s been saying Snoop left because they disagreed on music for marketing.”

This isn’t the first time this year that the “Doggfather” has walked away from a company he partnered with.

In April, Snoop left the esports company FaZe and his role on the board of directors. After the company did not meet the projected $91 million in sales in 202 by more than $20 million, Snoop, along with many executives involved with FaZe resigned.

Sportico reported that Snoop’s stock in the company was $7.4 million in summer 2022. By the time he left, his earnings were reportedly an estimated $53,184.

