Snoop Dogg Releases Lovechild Jewelry Collection To Combat The 'Anger and Negativity' In The World







Snoop Dogg first-ever jewelry line carries a name he hopes will combat the world’s “anger, negativity, and division.”

On Wednesday, the rap icon released his Lovechild jewelry collection in collaboration with jewelry brand Metal Alchemist and his music and media partner gamma. The “pieces with purpose” serve as lifelong reminders that love is powerful, intentional, and worth carrying with you.

Made in the USA, the six-piece collection includes the Broadus Ring, named after Snoop’s real name, Calvin Broadus, the Cuban chain bracelet and a necklace, priced from $128 to $298.

“I chose to name the collection Lovechild because I felt like the world is so full of anger and negativity and division, and I know that I lead with love,” Snoop Dogg told The Hollywood Reporter. “The news is quick to bring you bad news, so we are stepping in with a whole new force of love.”

“Snoop, Larry [Jackson] and I built our careers from a shared foundational belief: empower others and change the way things are done,” Metal Alchemist founder Carolyn Rafaelian said. “With Snoop’s deep-rooted belief in love as an energy that transforms, and Metal Alchemist’s dedication to crafting clean, powerful precious metal innovation, Lovechild was born. Larry knew bringing us together would spark something extraordinary.”

Snoop partnered with gamma. last year in a long-term licensing agreement for exclusive rights to market and distribute the Death Row Records catalog and release two Snoop Dogg albums. The company was founded by former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson.

“It’s one thing to endeavor to create a new line in any field, it’s another to do so with a captain of industry and a successful entrepreneur by your side,” Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Lovechild launches Wednesday via pre-sale at Snoop.Love. The collection will be available on Dec. 6 exclusively at Reeds’ 57 locations and online at reeds.com.

