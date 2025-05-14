‘Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve’ Live From Miami Will Air On NBC, Peacock

The Peacock Network announced that Snoop Dogg will have a New Year’s Eve special that will air from Miami on the festive night at the end of the year.

The iconic entertainer will bring in the New Year with NBC and Peacock when the special, Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve, takes place on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET/PT. Performances and appearances from notable people will be showcased that evening.

“Snoop Dogg’s energy, influence, and ability to bring people together promises an unforgettable night,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a written statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Snoop and bring this epic event to audiences across the country once again, live from Miami.”

The special will be produced by Den of Thieves and Death Row Pictures.

The California rapper also recently announced that he is releasing a new album and movie titled, Iz It a Crime?, on May 15.

“From LBC to NYC, #SnoopDogg is back again with new music! The rap icon revealed exclusively on Access Daily that he’s treating fans to a surprise album titled ‘Iz It A Crime?’ featuring your faves like @sexyyred and @wizkhalifa!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood)

The 21st studio album from the recording artist will be released on Death Row Records.

Snoop seems very busy as he recently released a gospel album, Altar Call, on April 27, a little more than four months after his and Dr. Dre’s last project, Missionary, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Snoop’s schedule also includes a performance on June 7 when he heads to Canada to perform at the BC Lions Concert Kickoff, according to the CFL (Canadian Football League).

“I’m very excited to bring Snoop Dogg, one of the most entertaining and decorated rap performers of all time, to Vancouver to help us begin our 71st season of Lions football,” said owner Amar Doman.

The team will play against the Edmonton Elks at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place at 5:45 p.m. PT.

RELATED CONTENT: Record Shop That Started Snoop Dogg’s Career Wants To Become West Coast Hip-Hop Museum