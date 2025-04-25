Snoop Dogg Looking for Dismissal of $107M Lawsuit Against Death Row Records

In March, Lydia Harris, the former wife of Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris, filed a lawsuit against Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, Interscope Records, Time Warner, and Universal Music Group.

Now attorneys for Snoop want the suit dismissed, according to HipHopDX.

Lydia Harris said the parties named in the suit have yet to pay her a $107 million judgment awarded to her in 2005 after she sued Knight and Death Row Records in 2002. She claims that she put up $1.5 million to start the label in 1989 but was never compensated—and was kept out of the profits when the label took off.

The current lawsuit states that Death Row (now owned by Snoop), Knight, Interscope, Time Warner, and Universal conspired not to pay her the earnings. Harris is requesting punitive damages, the recovery of assets owed to her, and a full accounting of the record label’s finances.

Snoop’s legal team has filed a motion to dismiss, claiming the current action exceeds the statute of limitations. They accused her of being a “bad faith litigant” who “continued a pattern of harassment in California for years and has now shifted her harassment to a new forum in Texas,” where she recently filed the paperwork.

Digital Music News reported that Lydia Harris admitted that she was given a “good-faith payment” from Knight after he declared bankruptcy for the label in 2008. Snoop’s lawyers said that the bankruptcy settlement resolved her claims and prevented her from seeking relief at a later time.

The attorneys added that her “substantively frivolous” lawsuit is “undeniably time-barred by the relevant statute of limitations,” citing that more than 20 years have passed since the March 9, 2005 judgment and the March 18, 2025 filing. The time period is “considerably outside the one-year statute of limitations.”

