Snoop Dogg Joins Neko Sparks’ Ownership Bid for NHL Team

Hip-hop recording artist Snoop Dogg, whose entrepreneurial efforts range from wine to cereal, has partnered with businessman Neko Sparks to buy an NHL team in a quest to become the first Black owners.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the Long Beach native announced he is joining forces with Sparks and his ownership group to purchase the Ottawa Senators.

“Amazing what @neko_sparks is trying to do in Ottawa & I’m looking forward to being a part of that ownership team. I WANNA BRING HOCKEY TO OUR COMMUNITY.”

According to ESPN, the expected sale price of the Ottawa Senators could exceed a billion dollars.

The ownership group Sparks has gathered reportedly has several people of color involved. Sparks would be the first Black owner in NHL history if the group successfully purchases the sports team.

According to Yardbarker, final bids for the Senators are due May 15. Rumor has it that as many as seven groups are in the mix.

According to Sportico, the Senators are valued at $655 million, making it the 27th-most valuable team in the league. The expected winning bid of $1 billion would set a National Hockey League record for purchasing a franchise.



Another top contender interested in purchasing the NHL team is Canadian-American actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds, a part of the Remington Group. The last time an NHL team was purchased was in 2011 when the Winnipeg Jets were sold.

If Snoop Dogg and Sparks were to buy the Senators, it could be the boost the NHL needs. For years, it has tried to court non-white fans to hockey.

