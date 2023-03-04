Snoop Dogg Partners With Roobet For Online Crypto-Casino

Snoop Dogg continues to break through ceilings, and kick down doors. The Long Beach, California rapper’s latest venture finds him partnering with Roobet, a crypto casino, and its parent company Raw Entertainment.

“Turns out, I’ve been a kangaroo this entire time,” Snoop Dogg said in a news release. “These guys are doing something different. This partnership just feels natural, and we’re going to blaze a trail for the future of online entertainment. I been sayin’ Roooooo for a long time now–they bring the ultimate player experience, we share the love of doing new things, and we care about our fans–so together we’re gonna change the game and do it better than it’s ever been done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roobet (@roobet)

Roobet co-founder Matt Duea added: “Since day one, our mission has been to push the boundaries of what a gaming brand can be, and Snoop’s a real visionary. Together, we’re going to truly revolutionize the online entertainment experience. Our community means everything to us, and we’re committed to providing them with the most exciting and immersive online casino experience out there. With Snoop by our side, the future of digital entertainment is looking brighter than ever. Get ready!

Roobet and Bigg Snoop Dogg are finding ways to connect the entertainment and iGaming industries. Also, Robot and Snoop have plans to include the community by including cash prizes, meet-and-greets, and backstage passes.

“You already know what happens when the Dogg is on it,” said Snoop.

Roobet was created in 2019 as a lifestyle brand anchored by technology and web3. Founded by gamers, Roobet aims to push the boundaries on an online casinos. Roobet has over 3,300 games from iGaming studios, a fully-featured sports book.

Recently, Snoop added Death Row Records to the social media app TikTok. Death Row’s music catalog will be the first-ever music catalog available on TikTok through Sound On.