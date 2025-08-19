Collection Of Snoop Dogg ‘Roaches’ Sells Out On Auction Website

The “roaches” of smoked marijuana from Snoop Dogg immortalized as art for auction in a collection called “Ashes to Art” from The Joint Venture have all been sold.

According to Chronic Guru, a “roach” is “the end of any blunt, spliff, joint, or other rolled cannabis product.”

As for the artwork, “Each piece reclaims remnants of iconic smoke sessions and reimagines them as bold, one of a kind works—part relic, part rebellion—speaking to hip hop history, pop culture, and the ritual of smoking itself.”

The online auction started Aug. 15, with bids beginning at $10,000, and ended Aug. 18.

The pieces included in the art collection were immortalized in pigment, resin, and glitter, and were signed by Snoop himself. The artwork was crafted by Erica Kovitz, and each panel was custom-framed and professionally mounted, and came with a certificate of authenticity.

There were seven featured pieces. According to 32 Auctions, the lowest item sold for $9,000, and the most expensive listing went for $70,000.

Snoop is keeping busy. The BBC reported that Snoop had invested in the Swansea City soccer club in the Premier League ahead of the 2025-26 season.

On the club’s website, Snoop said, “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City. The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.”

The captain of Swansea City, Ben Cabango, said that with Snoop joining the ownership group, along with Croatian professional footballer Luka Modric, making an investment, the club has generated the “most buzz for a long time.”

RELATED CONTENT: Snoop Dogg Promotes Swansea City, Sparking Premier League Investment Rumors