Snoop Dogg Accused of Sexual Assault and Battery in Lawsuit

After several good news reports coming out of the Snoop Dogg camp, he was struck with a bad one on Wednesday.

According to NBC News, a lawsuit was filed on Wednesday against the new owner of Death Row Records, accusing him of sexually assaulting a young woman nearly 10 years ago. The woman, who is only identified as Jane Doe, has claimed that the alleged act occurred after she went to a Snoop Dogg show in May 2013. The papers were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, along with a friend of hers, went back to Snoop’s studio with him and Donald Campbell, also known as Bishop Don Magic Juan.

This past Tuesday, the plaintiff made a final attempt to settle the issue in private mediation, but the dialogue was “unsuccessful.”

The accuser’s attorney, Matt Finkelberg, said in a written statement on Thursday that the woman “refuses to be silenced and intimidated any longer.”

“Our client’s hope is to inspire other victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery to understand that they have rights, will be protected, and although they are victims, they will not have to be silenced forever,” Finkelberg stated.

The Hill reported that the woman “worked as a professional dancer, model, actress, host, and a spokesmodel for Muse Ink Festival, Comedy Central, and CNN in the lawsuit.” Snoop and Juan also employed her as a dancer for concerts.

The woman alleges that she asked Juan to take her home after her friend left the studio, but he brought her back to his house. Juan supposedly convinced her to go with him to Snoop’s studio despite her not wanting to. She stated that she did not feel well, and after getting to the studio, she went to the bathroom. She then alleges Snoop came in the bathroom where he told her to place his genitals in her mouth and later masturbated on her before leaving the bathroom.

“Defendant Snoop Dogg’s actions were sexually predatorial. Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg. Plaintiff felt pressured by Defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again.”

Snoop hasn’t released an official statement but did post a not-so-cryptic message on his Instagram account.