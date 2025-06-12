Will Snoop Dogg Be Serving Burgers In Scotland?

If Snoop Dogg has his way, he’d serve some burgers to fans who visit Celtic Park, a sports stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

In a recent interview with The Daily Record, the Los Angeles-bred recording artist and entrepreneur aims to feed fans who attend events at the stadium in Parkhead. His idea would be to have a pop-up burger spot at the home of the Scottish Premiership team, Celtic.

With the pop-up, he wants to dispel the thought that food at sports arenas is “never good.”

“There has always been the opinion that food at sports stadiums is never good, but that ain’t got to be the case.”

The Gin & Juice rapper brags about his cooking ability and said he would show fans that he can bring good food to the stadium.

“People know that Snoop is a cook, and I would love to bring a pop-up burger to a sports stadium to show fans that food at stadiums can be good. It’s got to be Celtic Park, man, I mean, where else am I going to bring it?”

His love for cooking will shine through in the way he prepares the burger, adding his secret ingredients to his creation.

“The secret to a good burger is the love in the preparation. The ground beef has got to be mixed with some secret spices, then add a good quality cheese and some maple-cured bacon.”

He also mentions that he has previously talked to famed chef Gordon Ramsay about opening a restaurant with him in Scotland.

“I have told him I want to open a restaurant with him, and maybe it might even be in Glasgow.”

Snoop has proven in the past that he knows his way around the kitchen when he released a cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, in 2018. He then wrote a follow-up with his Bay Area cohort, E-40. In 2023, they released Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon.

