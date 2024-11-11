Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Snoop Dogg And Wife Shante Broadus Honored With Surprise Award At Give Her FlowHERS Gala The occasion took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Nov. 8, where the entertainer and Broadus took home the Black Love Award.







Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, received some love at the Femme It Forward’s Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala.

The occasion took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Nov. 8, where the entertainer and Broadus took home the Black Love Award. The duo, who married in 1997, received the surprised honor for their showcase of love across decades.

“This is beautiful because throughout my career I’ve been nominated and won a lot of awards, but there’s nothing like an award that brings you back home to the stage to let people know that this is the reason why you are so successful,” stated Snoop as he accepted the award with Broadus, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., also made mention of his lack of Grammy awards, despite having over 20 nominations. However, he asserted that this award means more to him than the musical recognition.

The rapper added, “I’ve been nominated for 20 Grammys and never won one, but this right here, this feels better than one. And to the couples out there tonight, it’s always going to be rocky, it’s always going to be hard… But if it’s true love, and it’s meant to be what it’s supposed to be, it’s going to always be good news. That’s real love. Black love.”

The Broadus’ have also displayed their tight family unit throughout the years, including Children’s Place campaigns and other ventures. With four children and multiple grandchildren in tow, they continue to be a loving Black family in Hollywood.

Others in Black Hollywood, including Jill Scott and Chloe and Halle Bailey, took home awards for their impact in entertainment. Hosted this year by Saweetie, the event uplifts and celebrate the power of Black women. It brought out additional stars like Glorilla and Doechii to receive due recognition for their work.