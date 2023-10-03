Snoop Dogg Reveals New Partnership With The Children’s Place

Snoop Dogg is getting The Children’s Place some new swag as he announces his partnership with the brand. The Hip Hop icon will be part of the clothing company’s holiday campaign that celebrates music, family, and, of course, fashion.

“The Snoop Dogg Holiday Collection” invites three generations of the rapper’s family to take part in the festivities. The new campaign features Snoop and his wife, Shante Broadus, with their children, grandchildren and dog Charlie as they gather round for the holiday season.

The news was celebrated with a new commercial unveiled on Oct. 3, titled “An Iconic Holiday Part 2” that showcases the entrepreneur’s family decked out in “head to toe swag” while decking the halls with joy.

In true fashion, patriarch Snoop Dogg is playing Santa, complete with matching pajamas for all as they enjoy dinner.

“Got me the family decked out head to toe for the Christmas season, the grand-babies too. The host with the most learns from the best,” said the legendary artist as he nodded to his wife of over two decades.

The Children’s Place cheered on their newest face in a comment underneath the post.

“Iconic family in some iconic holidays looks,” shared the brand.

Of this exciting campaign that brings together all of Snoop’s loved ones, the 51-year-old spoke of the “incredible” opportunity to be with them in his work.

“Family is everything,” expressed the father of four. “Working with family is truly a blessing. Having Shante, my kids, and my grand-babies part of this holiday campaign is nothing short of incredible,” said Snoop Dogg.

The entire collection will feature formal wear and comfortable sleep sets to fit all members of the family, so that those holiday photos will remain timeless at every captured moment. The introduction of beloved icons dressed in this new assortment hopes to spark stylish cheer to millennial families nationwide.

To feel “festive and fly” like the California native himself, the new Snoop Dogg collection for The Children’s Place is available now.

