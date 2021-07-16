Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Will ‘Embrace’ The ‘Miserable’ Body Shamers

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus isn’t allowing a little body shaming to stop her game. The hip-hop legacy is responding to the online trolls attacking her curvaceous figure.

Snoop Dogg’s 22-year-old daughter is making a name for herself as it relates to body positivity. Cori recently took to her Instagram Story to reveal some of the harsh DMs she receives from online critics.

Cori reposted a DM from someone telling her to get a breast reduction and a tummy tuck because she “has the money.”

“Like what y’all be so miserable on here,” Cori responded with laughing emojis.

In a separate post, Cori posted a mirror selfie embracing her body and addressing the criticism she receives over it.

“Like I don’t know what I’m supposed to do my sh*t just big as fu*k y’all be annoying on here, oh she 2 big oh she 2 skinny oh she this oh she that…embrace what you got and shut the fu*k up,” Cori said.

In another follow-up post, Cori posted a closeup face selfie highlighting her natural brown eyes and explained why she has no interest in getting plastic surgery done.

“A bi*ch is scared to get any kind of surgery so fu*k outta here,” Cori declared.

Her open and honest response to body shamers comes a few months after she admitted to having suicidal thoughts that her family helped her get through.

“The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullsh*t. THANK YOU,” she shared.

Her revealing some of the harsh private messages she receives is a reminder for people to think before offering their personal opinions on someone else’s life.