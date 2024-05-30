Snoop Dogg’s Wife Opens ‘The Players Club’ In Downtown Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg’s wife, Shante Broadus, has launched a new adults only business that brings a real-life “Players Club” experience to Downtown Los Angeles.

Named after the 1998 film created and directed by Snoop’s longtime West Coast rap comrade Ice Cube, the certified “Boss Lady” is introducing a new strip club to the City of Angels. Snoop and his wife announced the new venture on Instagram on Monday, May 27, in posts that collaborated with the strip joint.

“THE PLAYERS CLUB💰DTLA📍NOW OPEN: 5PM – 2AM 🍾✨ PROUDLY OWNED BY @bosslady_ent,” the strip club captioned its post.

It was appropriately accompanied by a music bed of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s 1992 hip-hop classic “Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang.”

Snoop followed up with a video post that included photos and video clips from what appeared to be an opening night event where Mrs. Broadus was seen hyping up her dancers and showering them with dollar bills. The “Gin and Juice” rapper posed alongside his wife and a few dancers expressing his pride and support with her new business endeavor.

Sources say Shante’s Boss Lady Entertainment is hosting a private star-studded party at the club this week to further celebrate and market the new hot spot, TMZ reports. Attendees include Tiffany Haddish, Too $hort, Big Boy, and Cedric the Entertainer with DJ Drama and DJ Sky High Baby keeping the good vibes flowing.

The launch follows auditions for dancers which took place over the Memorial Day weekend. Shante has plans for The Players Club to be a celebratory place for entrepreneurs, professionals, and beautiful people to come together for a good time.

Described as the “newest and most exclusive,” gentleman’s club in the area, according to a press release, The Players Club “is poised to redefine luxury and liberation in the city’s nightlife scene.”

“I am thrilled to introduce The Players Club to Los Angeles,” Shante said. “This club is more than just a venue; it’s a celebration of empowerment, beauty, and entrepreneurship, providing a space where everyone can feel like a boss.”

The Boss Lady also plans to stay true to the essence Ice Cube brought to “The Players Club” movie 26 years ago.

