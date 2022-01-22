So Sad: Acclaimed Actress Regina King’s Only Son, Ian Alexander Dies By Suicide

This is so sad to report. According to PEOPLE Regina King ‘s son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide. His 26th birthday was Wednesday.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King says in a statement sent to PEOPLE. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Alexander was the only son of King and her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

According to the outlet, Ian was a deejay who followed in his father’s footsteps. King previously told PEOPLE that he was “an amazing young man.”

King always talked lovingly about her son saying previously, “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she explained previously. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

King divorced in 2007.

Last year in In honor of King’s 50th birthday, Ian paid tribute to his famous mom on Instagram, writing: “Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for.”

He continued, “But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got s— on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by desduné (@desdunemjv)

The pair also has matching tattoos, which read “unconditional love” in Aramaic — his on his shoulder and hers on her arm.

King loved her children and her community. Just recently she partnered with Wells Fargo to advance economic well-being in Black communities.

As a mom and born and raised in LA, I’m especially attracted to causes that address the need to identify youth’s potential, and that encourage financial health and equitable exposure to professional careers,” said King according to a press release. “In addition to Wells Fargo’s expansive support of youth across the country, I’m proud to announce along with them today an additional $1 million donation to inspire more Black participants to join Kollab.”

Twitter tributes have been pouring in.

We are sending light and lover Regina’s way. This is the unimaginable. We will keep you updated.