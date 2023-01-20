25-Year-Old Major League Soccer Player Killed in Florida Boat Accident

A young professional soccer player has passed away after an accident in Miami.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the crash between two boats on Wednesday happened near the Miami Marine Stadium Basin, according to NBC Miami.

According to a statement released by Charlotte Football Club, Anton Walkes has passed away from injuries he received in a boat crash. His team announced the tragic news on Twitter.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning. May he rest in peace.”

"Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner, and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met," said Charlotte Football Club Owner, David Tepper, in a written statement. "Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC [Football Club] to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton's family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning."

The Associated Press reported that the 25-year-old was found unconscious and was taken to the hospital.

Last year, Walkes played for Charlotte Football Club when the club made its debut in Major League Soccer in 2022. The rookie played in 23 matches and started in 21 games.

6 South Florida also reported that the 25-year-old signed with Tottenham Hotspur when he was 16 years old. He played as a defender and midfielder before being loaned to Portsmouth of England’s League One. He would then play with the Atlanta United of the MLS in 2017 and once again in 2020-2021 before joining Charlotte Football Club in 2021.