Soccer Star Sydney Leroux Decides To Step Away From Soccer For ‘My Mental Health’

Sydney Leroux, forward for Angel City Football Club, announced she will step away from professional soccer to focus on her mental health.

Leroux, who has been with Angel City since its inaugural season in 2022, announced her departure in a heartfelt Instagram post on March 16, assuring fans she plans to return to the game she loves.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to say or admit to myself. But after a lot of reflection, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from soccer for my mental health,” Leroux said.

Leroux made the decision with her mental health and family in mind, prioritizing herself and her children.

“Anyone who knows me knows I’m a fighter — I always have been,” she wrote. “I take pride in showing up, in giving everything I have, but right now, I owe it to myself and my children to take a step back and take care of me.”

Leroux continued, “I’ve always prided myself on being honest, authentic, and true to who I am both on and off the field, and this moment is no different. To everyone who has supported me, loved me, and believed in me — thank you.

“This isn’t goodbye; I will be back, just like always, in true Syd fashion,” she added.

The announcement follows Leroux’s contract extension with Angel City through 2027 and comes after the NWSL expanded its mental health services last September as part of a new collective bargaining agreement.

The new CBA broadens the range of mental health professionals authorized to make that recommendation. Each team is required to have a licensed mental health provider on staff.

Leroux has enjoyed a successful career, scoring 10 goals in 42 NWSL matches for Angel City and netting 35 goals in 77 appearances for the U.S. women’s national team, playing a key role in the USWNT’s 2015 World Cup victory.

Angel City FC has since voiced its full support for Leroux’s decision, emphasizing the importance of mental health and well-being.

“Your Angel City family is here for you and supports you always 🖤,” the team wrote.

Fans have also praised her courage and commitment to prioritizing mental health in professional sports.

”Thank you for your honesty. That’s what I’ve always admired and loved about you,” one fan added. “I hope that you’re able to heal and return to soccer soon.”

