Social Media Questions If Chris Rock Received Botox or Filler Injections Before ‘SNL’ Appearance

Chris Rock appeared different to some viewers who watched him host Saturday Night Live last weekend, with many observers wondering if he had received Botox or filler injections.

The actor and standup comic issued some hard-hitting jokes about the 2024 presidential election, Mike Tyson’s loss to Jake Paul, and even the recent assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. But the material wasn’t what some people wanted to talk about.

“What did Chris Rock do to his face?” one X user wrote, offering a screenshot of the comedian.

What did Chris Rock do to his face? pic.twitter.com/IntwLfNhDF — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) December 15, 2024

“Veneers, cheek filler, too much Botox? It’s like his teeth are too big…” the user added after someone else agreed that the actor looked different.

“The amount of Botox and filler in Chris Rock’s face, as he delivers this awful opening monologue where he just yells and chuckles at himself, is astonishing,” a separate user tweeted.

“Did Chris Rock get Botox,that forehead isn’t moving,” asked someone else.

Rock joked about undergoing cosmetic procedures when promoting his film The Week Of with Adam Sandler.

“I had a lot of plastic surgery,” the Spiral actor jokingly told Extra in 2018 when asked how he had changed since his and Sandler’s 2005 movie The Longest Yard. “Got my ears worked on. These are the some of the tightest ears in the business.”

Rock shocked viewers with a joke about Thompson, who was fatally shot earlier this month before a business meeting in New York City.

Comedian, Chris Rock, opened a monologue addressing Luigi and the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, on his return to Saturday Night Live. pic.twitter.com/YMMqFCCpNy — Tribe ERA Worldwide™ (@TribeERAWW) December 15, 2024

“He actually killed a family, a man with kids…I have condolences for the health care CEO. This is a real person, but sometimes drug dealers get shot. You seen The Wire, right?” Rock told the crowd.

One X user said they “stopped watching” after the joke was made.

“This is disgusting. The healthcare system is horrible, but murdering people on the street is evil,” another user added.