Technology by Ahsan Washington 10 Black Nonprofits To Support On Social Media Giving Day Social Media Giving Day clears a path, making it more accessible to support. Here are 10 Black-led nonprofits to donate to.







Millions of us scroll, like, and share on social media regularly as it has become a normal activity in our daily lives. However, there’s an opportunity to use all those hours we spend online to do something meaningful. July 15 is Social Media Giving Day.

This philanthropic day, which began in 2013, reminds us that our online interactions can serve a far greater purpose than mere entertainment consumption. We can use platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok to shine a spotlight on important causes, get people excited, and even raise money for Black nonprofit organizations that really need it.

Many Black-led nonprofits operate with limited funding and resources to effect positive change within underserved communities that often lack essential services. These organizations address critical issues, including mental health, social, reproductive, and environmental justice; youth empowerment; and economic advancement.

Anderson Center for the Arts

Founded in 2018, the Anderson Center for the Arts serves as a multifaceted cultural hub in unincorporated East Harris County, near Houston. The organization is led by its Founder and Executive Director, Michelle L. The center offers an extensive array of arts and culture support programs through the work of Houston native Bonton, a seasoned educator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. This organization provides artist studio residencies with financial support, offering free arts education, camps, and rental spaces for performances and events, while also backing community-focused art installations and public theater shows. The center delivers essential arts access to East Harris County’s underserved areas while boosting Black creatives, which drives community growth and development.

The Brotherhood Sister Sol

BroSis emerged in 1995, through the collaboration of Khary Lazarre-White and Jason Warwin, to support Harlem’s youth. BroSis operates with approximately 43 full-time staff members to deliver diverse programs, including after-school and summer leadership activities, rites of passage, and college and career wellness support. The organization has initiated environmental projects, such as the Frank White Memorial Garden, and community organizing initiatives, in addition to providing training for educators and youth workers. Through their dedication to empower youth as change agents, they have achieved measurable results.

Nebraska Black Women United

Nebraska Black Women United began its journey in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2007, thanks to Carmen Tapio’s efforts, and she continues to serve as its president and advocate. The NBWU organizes numerous professional development activities, including “Financing Your Future,” along with mentorship opportunities and business resource-sharing programs to foster community building. Through the establishment of leadership pathways and economic opportunities, the organization aims to elevate the status of Black women in Nebraska.

Springboard to Opportunities

Established in 2013 by Dr. Aisha Nyandoro, Springboard to Opportunities is a resident-driven entity that provides financial services designed to help people overcome obstacles. The primary programs it operates encompass coaching, emergency cash assistance, tax preparation, and financial advocacy. The Magnolia Mother’s Trust program delivers $1,000 monthly support to Black mothers, and its six-year-old initiative has gained national recognition through accolades such as the TIME100 and Heinz Award. Springboard to Opportunities established a groundbreaking guaranteed income program for Black mothers, which led to their national acclaim.

African American Leadership Forum

The African American Leadership Forum (AALF) emerged in Minneapolis through the collaborative efforts of Gary Cunningham and his colleagues in 2006. Adair Mosley currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer. AALF provides a range of services, including policy advocacy, leadership training, grant-making, and community-building, across six systemic impact areas. The organization concentrates its efforts on funding and supporting Black-led initiatives across Minnesota.

Inner‑County Outreach

The establishment of Inner-County Outreach (ICO) in Aberdeen, Maryland, occurred in 1986 through the efforts of Pastor Nathaniel Johnson, along with members of Aberdeen Bible Church. The organization continues to uphold its faith-based leadership while providing various services to support vulnerable families in Harford County. The range of services they provide encompasses affordable housing referrals, a food bank, tutoring programs, summer camps, counseling, and mental health support. ICO functions as a foundational support network for Black families within the region

Deep South Center for Environmental Justice

The Deep South Center for Environmental Justice (DSCEJ) emerged in 1992 through the efforts of Dr. Beverly Wright. The organization strives to combat pollution disparities throughout the Cancer Alley area while simultaneously developing future leadership talent. The DSCEJ presents an array of services, including community air and water monitoring, environmental health training, and GIS mapping, while also engaging in policy advocacy and providing student internships and EJ Communiversity education.

Black United Fund of Illinois

The Black United Fund of Illinois (BUFI), a Chicago-based entity, was established in 1985 through the efforts of Henry L., in partnership with Rep. Bobby Rush. Currently, Carolyn Day serves as the executive director. BUFI implements a range of programs that provide financial support to Black-led nonprofit organizations and assistance to local small enterprises. A Safe Passage student safety initiative operates alongside an entrepreneurial/business center in South Shore, while junior mentorship programs through Upward Bound are also offered. The extensive reach of BUFI is evident through its operation of over 450 local initiatives, which generate approximately $2.5 million in revenue.

Silence the Shame

Shanti Das established Silence the Shame around 2015 in Atlanta. As CEO, Das delivers mental health workshops, along with peer support groups and stigma awareness campaigns, including National Silence the Shame Day, through corporate partnerships and City of Atlanta seminars. The objective of their mission involves leading initiatives for mental health advocacy that respect cultural nuances within Black communities. Through their robust Instagram activity combined with city outreach initiatives, they demonstrate readiness for both social media interaction and community involvement.

Black Women for Wellness

Black Women for Wellness operates as a nonprofit entity based in Los Angeles and has spent nearly 30 years working to empower Black women through health equity initiatives. The organization, which was founded in 1997 through the efforts of local mothers and activists, continues to operate under executive leadership. Black Women for Wellness offers a range of services, including reproductive justice efforts, chronic disease prevention, and nutrition and fitness programs. The organization also provides sexual health education and engages in policy advocacy and community wellness initiatives, such as Sister in Motion.

