News by Kandiss Edwards Lil Baby Completes Weeklong Harvard Business Course Dominique Jones, aka Lil Baby, brushed up on business at Harvard.







Dominique Jones, also known as rapper Lil Baby, completed “Launching New Ventures,” a program facilitated by Harvard Business School.

According to the “Learning New Ventures” website, the program is a weeklong course requiring 12-15 hours of pre-work. Unlike traditional programs, participants do not need any formal education requirements. Even though enrollees pay a steep admission price, $19,000, the program is not open to just anyone who can afford it.

According to the site, the “selective admissions process is based on professional achievement, organizational responsibility, and the admissions criteria.“

The rapper’s family surprised him after he achieved his latest milestone. In a video posted to X, Jones is seen entering a home in Atlanta decorated with red and white balloons, smiling and hugging family members.

The rapper has multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard charts, including his 2022’s “It’s Only Me.”

Jones is also the CEO of the record label Glass Window Entertainment. The label signed its first artist, Rylo Rodriguez, in August 2024. The label has been active since 2017 but is re-branding to fit the new era Jones is entering.

In 2023, he opened The Seafood Menu restaurant and Lounge in Atlanta.

“Restaurants are one of the few businesses that have lasted for 50 years, standing strong even through the challenges of the pandemic,” Jone said in a press release. “I believe in the power of endurance.”

While operating multiple successful businesses and having a rap career, Jones gives back to his hometown of Atlanta. In 2023, Jones partnered with Foot Locker to host “ Lil Baby’s Annual Back 2 School Festival,” which was held in three different locations on the same day.

The rapper handed out snacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year. The 2024 festival was held July 28 at The Mall West End in Atlanta.

