News by Kandiss Edwards Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Early Payment Due To Labor Day The Social Security Administration payment schedule for the month of August shows early payments for many recipients.







The Social Security Administration has released its payment schedule for August. Due to Labor Day closures, many recipients will receive early payment.

Millions of Americans who depend on Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive two checks due to the September holiday schedule.

According to the Social Security Administration, SSI recipients were paid on Aug. 1. As their next payment would fall on Labor Day, they will also receive a second check on Aug. 29. Social Security benefits routinely follow a staggered schedule based on birthdays. Beneficiaries born from the 1st through the 10th were paid Aug. 13. Recipients with birthdays from the 11th through the 20th will be paid Aug. 20. Additionally, individuals born from the 21st through the 31st will receive their deposits on Aug. 27.

The average monthly benefit increased in 2025 to about $1,976. This follows a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Those who delay retirement until age 70 may qualify for benefits as high as $5,108 per month, according to the Economic Times.

While COLA has boosted payments, some beneficiaries are experiencing reductions. In July, the SSA began recovering overpayments by withholding up to 50% of a recipient’s monthly check. Recipients can file an SSA–632 form to seek reprieve from the overpayment reductions. Officials said waivers remain available for those facing financial hardship, but advocates argue the new rule could create instability for households already struggling with rising costs.

“Collecting 50 percent of someone’s Social Security benefits is very extreme. Most people on Social Security who have had an overpayment have no other income. Taking 50 percent of someone’s income leaves them without the means to survive,” Ashley F. Morgan, an attorney, told Newsweek.

Seniors often use their monthly benefits to cover housing, food, and medical care. Advocacy groups have warned that payment disruptions or reductions can disproportionately impact Black and low-income retirees, who often have less in retirement savings.

Recipients are advised to contact their financial institutions if a payment is delayed by more than three business days. If the issue is not resolved, beneficiaries should contact the SSA directly.

RELATED CONTENT: E-Payment Is Now The Only Way To Receive Social Security Payments