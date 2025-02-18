Politics by Mitti Hicks Social Security Head Resigns Over DOGE Access To Recipient Information Michelle King, the head of the Social Security Administration, has resigned from her role over a clash with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) over trying to obtain sensitive information about millions of Americans held by the agency.







Acting Commissioner Michelle King has been with the Social Security Administration department for over 30 years. King’s resignation is the latest abrupt departure of a senior federal official refusing to provide DOGE with access to sensitive data.

“The information collected and securely held by the Social Security Administration is highly sensitive,” Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, told The Associated Press. This advocacy group works to expand Social Security. “SSA has data on everyone who has a Social Security number, which is virtually all Americans, everyone who has Medicare, and every low-income American who has applied for Social Security’s means-tested companion program, Supplemental Security Income.”

According to The New York Times, Social Security payments account for nearly $1.5 billion of annual federal spending in the United States. While President Donald Trump says he does not plan to cut the program and the retirement benefits for millions of Americans, he is using DOGE to slash what his administration sees as wasteful spending. Trump’s billionaire adviser, Elon Musk, is leading DOGE.

The Future of the Social Security Administration

The White House replaced King with Leland Dudek. Dudek works at the Social Security Administration, overseeing the agency’s anti-fraud office.

On Monday, Harrison Fields, special assistant to the president and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, released a statement on X.

“President Trump has nominated the highly qualified and talented Frank Bisignano to lead the Social Security Administration, and we expect him to be swiftly confirmed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the agency will be led by a career Social Security anti-fraud expert as the acting commissioner.”

He adds, “President Trump is committed to appointing the best and most qualified individuals who are dedicated to working on behalf of the American people, not to appease the bureaucracy that has failed them for far too long.”

