News by Mitti Hicks Here's Why Some People Are Getting $5,181 Social Security Checks This Week







Millions of Social Security recipients are set to receive their monthly benefits, and some Americans may notice a big difference: payments of up to $5,181.

There are currently more than 70 million Americans who rely on Social Security benefits as a key source of income for retirees, disabled individuals, and those who receive survivor benefits. According to Newsweek, the Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes payments on a staggered timetable each month due to the sheer size of the program rather than issuing them all at once.

Beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997 and/or who also receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive their payments on March 3. Those who collect SSI payments as retirement or survivor benefits, which support low-income adults who are 65 and older, those with disabilities, or those who are blind, SSA issues March payments on Feb. 27.

Other upcoming payment dates for March:

Wednesday, March 11: Beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and 10th.

Wednesday, March 18: Birthdays between the 11th and 20th.

Wednesday, March 25: Birthdays between the 21st and 31st.

How Much Are The Social Security Payments?

Monthly Social Security benefits depend on lifetime earnings, the age at which a person files for benefits, and the year payments begin. To qualify, workers have to accumulate at least 40 Social Security credits. Most people earn up to four credits each year, which means they would qualify after working for a decade.

For higher earners, someone who earned the taxable maximum each year starting at age 22 and files for benefits in 2026 would receive about $4,152 per month at full retirement age. However, filing at 62 would reduce payments to $2,969 per month. Those who wait until 70 would earn around $5,181 each month in benefits.

According to Newsweek, most retirees do not qualify for the maximum benefits. As of December, the average monthly payment for a retired worker was around $2,071.30.

