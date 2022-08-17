Solange Knowles Becomes First Black Woman Commissioned to Score Music for New York City Ballet

After Blue Ivy secured two gold record certifications from RIAA last week, her auntie, Solange Knowles decided to announce some good news of her own!

The R&B singer and songwriter has just become the very first Black woman to compose music for the famed New York City Ballet. And Knowles is telling everybody about her latest achievement through her Twitter account.

“very excited to announce i’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra + soloist from my ensemble

“Shows : October 1, 8, 11, 16 May 2, 11, 13, 17, 18th at Lincoln Center”

🖤very excited to announce i’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen, score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra + soloist from my ensemble 🖤 Shows : October 1, 8, 11, 16

May 2, 11, 13, 17, 18th at Lincoln Center pic.twitter.com/F0TvxzObDX — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) August 16, 2022

The New York Ballet announced her latest contribution in a press release for the upcoming celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Fall Fashion Gala. This event will take place on September 28 in New York City.

“The special program will include a world premiere by Gianna Reisen with costumes designed by Alejandro Gómez Palomo for Palomo Spain and a commissioned score by Solange Knowles.”

Earlier this year, Solange was honored with the 2022 NYU Global Trailblazer Award for Creative and Artistic Excellence on March 8, International Women’s Day, The Amsterdam News reported.

The singer/songwriter received the honor for her work within her multidisciplinary platform, studio, creative agency, and curatorial project, Saint Heron. When she first launched Saint Heron, it was just a record label showcasing her recorded music. Now she uses Saint Heron to amplify the work and creative expressions of Black and brown artists through a range of innovative projects.

Solange also took part in a conversation on innovation and women’s leadership as part of the NYU Office of Global Inclusion, Diversity and Strategic Innovation launch of the NYU Women Lead: A Global Leadership Accelerator and its Global Black Women Leadership Initiative.