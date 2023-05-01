Somalian Women Gets Bullet Surgically Removed From Private Parts Following Accidental Shooting

A woman in Somalia had to have emergency surgery to remove a bullet after being accidentally shot in her clitoris while relaxing at home.

According to a detailed study by the International Journal of Surgery Case, a 24-year-old unnamed patient was relaxing at home when she was suddenly struck by a stray bullet that came through her ceiling and pierced her in the nether regions.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first wayward bullet injury penetrating the vulvar area [the outer part of the female genitals] with a retained bullet in the clitoris,” study authors wrote.

“We thought it to be rare and interesting.”

Gunshot wounds in private regions are typically seen in “battlefield trauma or large urban areas with criminal implications,” the study states.

“Tired bullet injuries are caused by low-velocity injuries, commonly seen in residential areas in war-torn countries such as Somalia,” the study authors wrote.

Study authors explained the rarity of non-pregnancy-related “vulvic trauma” saying such injuries are often the result of sports injuries, including straddle injuries, burns, animal/human bites, and sexual assault.

The woman sought treatment at the Erdoğan Hospital in Mogadishu, where a CT scan showed the lead pellet lodged inside her clitoris, a disturbing case considered the first of its kind. Thankfully, the unfortunate body shot was at low velocity and didn’t jeopardize her health.

The patient was placed under anesthesia while the bullet was removed from her private area. Doctors noted the extra care that should be taken with procedures around the vulva to avoid causing any damage to the urethra and pelvic area.

She suffered no complications and was released the following day “in good condition,” the report said. The woman returned to the hospital for a follow-up appointment one month later and doctors determined she was in good health.

