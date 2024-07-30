Sonya Massey’s 4-Year-Old Cousin Was Also Allegedly Killed By Police, Prosecutors Will Not File Charges

In a tragic turn of events, a 4-year-old child named Terrell Miller was shot and killed by Illinois police in March. Terrell, the baby cousin of Sonya Massey, became a heart-wrenching symbol of the unintended consequences of police action when he was caught in the crossfire during a domestic dispute. Vigils around the country have also taken place for the dead toddler’s fallen cousin.

On July 23, prosecutors decided not to file charges against the officer involved in the incident that killed little Terrell.

The incident occurred on March 16 during a response to a domestic dispute involving Anthony T. George, a 57-year-old man armed with a knife. George, who had reportedly stabbed Terrell’s mother, Keianna, 36 times, used the young boy as a human shield. In an attempt to neutralize the threat posed by George, the officer fired a shot that tragically killed Terrell along with George.

Despite the heartbreaking loss of the child, the Illinois State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor has determined that the officer will not face any charges.

On July 23, Special Prosecutor Jonathan H. Barnard communicated the decision in a letter to McDonough County State’s Attorney Matthew Kwacala. Barnard explained that after a thorough review of police reports, audio and video recordings, and training records, his office found no legal basis for criminal action against the officer. The decision concluded that even voluntary manslaughter charges were not warranted, given the circumstances of the incident.

“Based upon that review, I find that there is no basis for any criminal action or prosecution that is supportable under the facts of this case against any of the officers involved in this tragic incident,” Barnard said in his letter to Kwacala dated July 8.

This decision has sparked a wave of emotions and discussions about the use of force by law enforcement, especially in situations involving young children. Terrell Miller’s death underscores the complexities and dangers inherent in police responses to violent domestic disputes.

As the community mourns the loss of Terrell, conversations continue about how such tragedies can be prevented in the future. The decision not to prosecute the officer leaves many questioning the balance between enforcing the law and protecting innocent lives, particularly in high-stakes situations.

In light of Terrell’s tragic story ending without prosecution, the masses have been holding vigils and protests to call for justice and to honor Sonya Massey since she was reportedly shot and killed by Sean Grayson. The demonstrations and vigils have reached mass proportions.

A National Day of Mourning was declared on July 28 for the Springfield, Illinois, mother who was seen being executed on video on July 6. So far, vigils for Sonya have been held in Illinois, Los Angeles, New York, and St. Louis.