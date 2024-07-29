United Airlines Flight Diverted After ‘Biohazard’ Sends Crew Into Vomiting Frenzy

A United Airlines flight carrying 155 passengers from Houston to Boston was diverted to Virginia after a passenger experienced an unidentified medical emergency and “biohazard” onboard.

On July 28, United Airlines Flight 2477 departed from George Bush Intercontinental Airport shortly after 9:30 a.m. and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport around 1:30 p.m. A tweet from X user The New Area 51 reported a shocking message from air traffic control about the flight’s crew and passengers vomiting following the medical emergency.

United Airlines crew and passengers vomiting due to a “biohazard” from a passenger and flight diverted to Dulles as UA2477 (Boeing 737-800 IAH-BOS) this afternoon.



Big thanks to Bill B. for sharing the audio and @RadarBoxCom for tracking. pic.twitter.com/LOojAnsbZH — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) July 28, 2024

A doctor aboard the flight described the situation to air traffic control: “This is a doctor, and I talked to the crew. It sounds like it’s quite bad back there. It’s still really bad. The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks.”

The doctor recommended diverting to Cleveland, as it was closer, emphasizing the need to land immediately due to the undisclosed biohazard.

United Airlines informed FOXBusiness that the diversion was due to a passenger’s “medical issue.” The airline spokesperson added, “The aircraft is currently undergoing a deep clean, and we are working to get customers on their way to Boston soon.”

After the emergency landing, the flight departed from Virginia at approximately 5:15 p.m. and was expected to arrive at Logan International Airport shortly before 8:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for Dulles International Airport reported that no passengers or crew required medical treatment or transportation to a hospital upon the unscheduled arrival. The specific nature of the “biohazard” remains unclear.