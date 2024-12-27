Women by Stacy Jackson Former DHS Officer, Soraya Correa, Now Leads Nation’s Largest Employer Of Visually-Impaired People Correa has seen workers who are blind use advanced technology to produce products like military uniforms and aircraft parts.







In March, Soraya Correa, the former chief procurement officer at the Department of Homeland Security, was appointed president and CEO of the National Industries for the Blind (NIB). NIB is the nation’s largest employer of blind or visually impaired people, providing goods and services to the federal government.

“It’s not just about the mission that we serve of making sure that we are employing individuals who are blind or visually impaired,” Correa said in an interview on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

“But it’s also about that government mission. It’s making sure that we are delivering the products and services that are needed by our federal government, our military institutions to make sure that we deliver to those individuals that protect and serve our country every day.”

Along with nearly 100 associated nonprofit agencies across the country, NIB creates employment opportunities for people who are blind to earn their own wages, reduce their reliance on government support, and enhance their overall personal and economic independence. According to NIB, the designated central nonprofit agency participates in the federal AbilityOne Program, which coordinates with nearly 450 nonprofit organizations nationwide to find employment opportunities that provide services to the federal government and military and sell them at fair market prices. Through its registered trademark, SKILCRAFT, blind workers build products and deliver services that include office supplies, hardware, sanitation products, knowledge-based professional services, and more.

NIB-associated agencies paid over $165M in wages to employees who are #blind last year, advancing personal & economic independence through meaningful employment. See the impact in your area with our interactive map: https://t.co/bAJnWkXIBa #ChampionEmploymentGrowth pic.twitter.com/NADyf8qP5I — NIB (@NatIndBlind) June 18, 2024

“We build aircraft parts in one of our facilities,” Correa said. “We also do uniforms, quite a few uniforms for our military. In fact, the Defense Department is one of our largest customers in that area.”

When asked about producing products and services that may be considered highly visual activities, Correa said advanced technology helps guide their workers. “It is just impressive to watch these individuals doing these, building these products and making uniforms, using sewing machines and other products based on technology where they have either voice instructions being given to them or helping guide them on how to do the work,” she said.

NIB offers services to its workers, such as career training, grants, loans, and engineering support. Along with the host of services, the workers are monitored to ensure contract terms and conditions are being met. The agency also hires veterans and other individuals with disabilities.

Correa comes to the NIB with a wealth of knowledge and credentials, including over 40 years of federal government service. Her roles span contracting and acquisitions, information technology, and management. In 2011, she was appointed the DHS chief procurement officer and senior procurement executive. In 2023, she was appointed executive director of the Contract Management Institute by the National Contract Management Association (NCMA), where she serves as an Advisory Board member. Correa retired from federal service in 2021.

