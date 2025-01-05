Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Soul Singer Brenton Wood, Known For ‘The Oogum Boogum Song,’ Dies At Age 83 Wood was known for his soulful hits and the launch of his own recording label.







Soul singer Brenton Wood, known for “The Oogum Boogum Song,” has died at age 83.

Wood’s manager and assistant, Manny Gallegos, announced the artist’s death on Jan. 3. Confirming the news to Variety, Gallegos shared that the “Gimme Little Sign” singer died of natural causes at his California home. Gallegos also claims that Wood’s last words to his fans paid homage to his work, stating “Catch you on the rebound” as a nod to his lyrics.

Wood was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, as Alfred Jesse Smith in 1941. His family moved to San Pedro, California, during his childhood. He later moved to the neighborhood of Compton, where he attended Compton College.

During his matriculation, he decided to pursue music under his stage name. Taking inspiration from soul artists like Sam Cooke, Wood developed his own collection of hits that would transcend generations.

Signing with Double Shot Records in 1967, Wood gained traction with his notable hit “The Oogum Boogum Song.” Peaking at No. 19 on the U.S. R&B Charts and No. 34 on the Hot 100, the song recently found modern-day fame on popular Netflix shows like “Wednesday” and “The Umbrella Academy.”

However, Wood went on to produce even higher-charting singles. His following hit, “Gimme Little Sign,” climbed to No. 9 in the U.S.. His next single,”Baby You Got It,” hit the same peak as his first successful song with the label.

Wood decided to venture further into the music business, developing his own label Prophesy Records, in 1972. He embarked on a Catch You on the Rebound: The Last Tour tour in 2024, yet had to pause the slew of farewell concerts after a hospitalization.

Wood remains remembered for his dedication to building his own music enterprise and love for soul music. The artist died surrounded by his friends and family, as his fans honor his legacy.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘California Soul’ Singer Marlena Shaw Dies At 81