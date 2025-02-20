Ja Rule Gives Passionate Farewell At Irv Gotti Funeral Service

The Feb. 19 funeral service for Murder Inc. founder Irv Gotti featured some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Among them was rapper Ja Rule, Gotti’s partner and Murder Inc’s breakout artist, who paid tribute to the man who launched his career.

“I just want to say Irv, I love you. Everyone in this room loves you. You touched everybody in your own way and I know everybody has their moments of that with him. So, we’re all here in celebration of your life because it will live on forever. I love you my brother; see you when I get there.”

“I love you my brother, see you when I get there.” Ja Rule gives a heartfelt speech at Irv Gotti’s funeral with Jay-Z seen sitting in the front row. pic.twitter.com/Cjg5nYjgpO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 19, 2025

According to TMZ Hip Hop, many notables attended the service at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York, including artists whose careers Gotti shaped. Jay-Z, Fat Joe, Ashanti, and Gayle King were among those who paid their respects.

“Following the procession, Irv’s friends and fam gave him one last once-around through his Queens neighborhood, stopping at the park where he honed his DJ skills, as well as his childhood home,” the site reported.

Gotti, whose real name was Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., was pronounced dead on Feb. 5, 2025, after suffering a second stroke. Months before his death, Gotti had talked about how dealing with diabetes had impacted his life.

Gotti started the Murder Inc. Records imprint under the distribution of Def Jam Records. He helped advance the career of many artists through his production, guidance, and promotion of their work during his tenure at Def Jam.

