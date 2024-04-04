Soulja Boy Asks Court For More Time After Judge Issues $10M Judgment

A former girlfriend of recording artist Soulja Boy, nee DeAndre Cortez Way sued the rapper in 2021 for an alleged assault. According to court papers obtained by RadarOnline, Soulja Boy has asked the judge to give him more time to respond as he was unaware that the court had issued sanctions over him not showing up for a deposition in the case.

The Chicago rapper expressed that he was busy doing shows on the road and did not know about the movement of the lawsuit filed against him.

PageSix reported that, in 2021 Soulja Boy was sued by the woman who used the pseudonym Jane Doe alleging that he assaulted her while she was pregnant in 2015 which caused her to suffer a miscarriage. She also claimed that she was attacked so violently in that incident that she had to undergo a procedure to remove her uterine lining.

According to RadarOnline, the woman stated that the incident took place at the home the two lived in at the time. She claims that the “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” rapper got upset after they had a “simple conversation” and he became “irate and violent.”

“During their conversation, [Way] began to punch [Doe] in the face and chest until she could no longer stand on her feet,” based on the original filing. She accused him of allegedly kicking her all over and striking her stomach.

“Soon thereafter, [Doe] suffered a miscarriage and was unable to carry her pregnancy into full term,” the lawsuit stated.

The two had been an on-and-off couple since 2007, and she left him in 2019.

Soulja Boy was accused of assault, sexual battery, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Yet, he denied the allegations. She asked for $10 million, $5 million for her pain and suffering, and $5 million for emotional distress.

Since the entertainer did not show up to his deposition, the court threw out Soulja’s answer to the lawsuit. The judge ruled that Jane Doe could seek a default judgment against Soulja but allowed him some time to appear in court. She did tell the judge that she hadn’t heard from Soulja Boy after his lawyer dropped out of the case last year.

In the latest motion filed by Soulja Boy’s new attorney, he claimed he found out about the latest development in the news. He did not have a lawyer for a year and was touring in the United States and internationally. He hired a new attorney last month. His attorney argued the rapper was not served properly with notice of the court hearings.

The judge has not ruled on Soulja’s latest plea to allow him to continue to fight the case.

Soulja Boy was also ordered last year, according to RadarOnline to pay over $230,000 to his former girlfriend, Kayla Meyer, for an incident from nearly four years ago.