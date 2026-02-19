Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Call Him SouljaAI, Soulja Boy Crowns Self As First Rapper To Automate Voice With Artificial Tech The rapper has deemed himself the first hip-hop crooner to engage with AI in this way.







Soulja Boy is a trailblazing rapper in his own right, with his latest alleged accolade earning him another first.

The “Turn My Swag On” rapper shared with X about his latest technological feat. In the clip, he noted how his other history-making career highlights, such as being the first rapper on YouTube and having his own star.

Now, he claims to be the first rapper to automate his voice with artificial intelligence.

I was the first rapper to automate his voice with AI.



Give me a call pic.twitter.com/JS1RP5yoKo — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) February 18, 2026

“I was the first rapper to automate his voice with AI. Give me a call,” Soulja Boy shared in the Feb. 17 post.

He ended the clip with a phone number and a jingle referencing his 2008 hit, “Kiss Me Thru The Phone.”

According to Hot 97, not much is known about the project, which many have coined “SouljaAI,” thus far. Reps for the rapper did not disclose any further information about what fans and listeners should expect either. However, some reports have shared that fans could soon interact with “SouljaAI” via calls.

Although the exact nature remains unverified, Soulja Boy has evidently hopped onto the bandwagon of artificial technology. However, the use of AI in music has already divided many in the hip-hop and R&B communities, especially as Black artists continue to fight for recognition and just pay for their work. AI artists like Xania Monet have received polarizing views from listeners and artists alike as the inhuman singer takes up space in an already competitive industry.

Soulja Boy has not shied away from technological advances to boost his brand and music before. He is often recognized for using emerging social media platforms and viral marketing strategies, such as “Kiss Me Thru The Phone’s” cell number hook, to engage his growing audience.

Despite the pushback, Soulja Boy seems more than ready to launch his career into the future. However, how exactly his AI-automated voice will serve fans remains unclear.

